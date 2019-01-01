Panthers rally, send Wings to 5th straight loss

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the lone shootout goal and the visiting Florida Panthers erased a three-goal deficit Monday in a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings, who suffered their fifth straight loss.

James Reimer, who replaced Roberto Luongo after Luongo gave up three-first period goals, made three stops during the shootout.

Jared McCann, Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk scored the regulation goals for the Panthers. Juho Lammikko, Mark Pysyk, Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Colton Sceviour had the assists for Florida.

Andreas Athanasiou, Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek scored for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin extended his points streak to 14 games with an assist. Luke Witkoski, Niklas Kronwall, Justin Abdelkader, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frans Nielsen recorded the other assists for the Red Wings.

Athanasiou had an apparent go-ahead goal erased in the third period. The Panthers won a challenge that Athanasiou was offside on the play.

Athanasiou’s first-period goal came on a breakaway.

Nyquist scored when Larkin banged a pass off the boards and Nyquist skated across the crease and lifted a backhander over Luongo’s shoulder.

Vanek scored after Detroit won a faceoff in the Panthers’ zone.

McCann scored Florida’s first short-handed goal of the season at 6:19 of the second period. He took a shot that bounced off Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard. Lammikko scooped up the puck and fed it to McCann, who had a wide-open net to deposit the puck.

Borgstrom scored his third goal of the season at the 12:11 mark of the second period.

Hawryluk soon made it 3-3, scoring his third goal of the season when he beat the defense as Ekblad set him up with a perfect pass from the boards.

Neither team scored in the third period. The Wings had numerous chances in overtime but couldn’t beat Reimer.

Both teams came up empty on the power play, as the Panthers went 0-for-3 and the Wings were 0-for-2. The Red Wings had a decided edge in hits at 25-13.

They also won 61 percent of the faceoffs.

