Canadiens edge skidding Red Wings

Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia scored early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens held off the host Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jeff Petry notched the other goal for Montreal, which had lost its previous two games. Antti Niemi stopped 30 saves.

Andreas Athanasiou scored both goals for the Red Wings, who lost for the eighth time in nine games (1-6-2). Jimmy Howard made 22 saves.

Detroit was 1-for-5 on the power play and is now 2-for-25 on man advantages over the past nine games. Montreal came up empty in two power-play chances. The Canadiens blocked 19 shots, 10 more than Detroit.

Following a scoreless first period, Montreal took a 2-1 lead in the second.

The Canadiens tallied twice in a 66-second span. Just 30 seconds into the period, Gallagher scored his 16th goal during a scramble in front of the crease. Phillip Danault took a shot from the right circle that Howard stopped, but the puck bounced around, and Gallagher got his stick on it. Former Red Wing Tomas Tatar also was credited with an assist.

Armia notched his fourth goal with a shot between Detroit defenders that beat Howard on the glove side. Jordie Benn and Max Domi had the assists.

The Red Wings got on the board at 6:39 of the middle period. The Canadiens committed a turnover in their zone, and Montreal’s Luke Glendening shoveled the puck to Athanasiou, who ripped a shot from the right circle that whistled over Niemi’s left shoulder.

Petry scored his ninth goal just 19 seconds into the third period to give Montreal a 3-1 advantage. He ripped a shot from the slot that got by Howard on his stick side. Tatar recorded his second assist of the night on a drop pass.

Detroit pulled within one when Athanasiou lifted a shot from the right circle past Niemi on the glove side. The power-play goal was assisted by Gustav Nyquist and Anthony Mantha. Athanasiou has 17 goals, one behind team leader Dylan Larkin.

