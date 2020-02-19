Red Wings score 3 in 3rd to sweep Habs

Andreas Athanasiou scored two third-period goals as the host Detroit Red Wings completed their first four-game series sweep of Montreal in franchise history with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday.

Feb 18, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates with the puck in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Green and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit, which rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third to snap a four-game losing streak. Jonathan Bernier made 19 saves.

Nate Thompson, Jeff Petry and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight. Carey Price made 21 stops.

Montreal led 2-0 after the first period.

A Detroit turnover in its own zone led to the first goal. Paul Byron stole the puck from Athanasiou. Byron passed it to Nick Cousins, who slid it to Thompson along the left side. Thompson beat Bernier on the stick side at 5:59 for his fourth goal.

With Gustav Lindstrom in the penalty box for holding, Montreal scored a power-play goal at 16:02. Petry blasted a shot from the point that deflected off Bernier’s right arm and into the net. Suzuki and Jordan Weal were credited with assists.

Fabbri put the Wings on the board early in the second when he collected a pass from Anthony Mantha near center ice and skated along the right side. His wrist shot beat Price at 1:24. Dylan Larkin picked up the second assist.

With Lindstrom back in the box for tripping, the Canadiens regained a two-goal advantage. Weal backhanded a pass to Suzuki, who fired in his 13th goal from the right circle.

But Detroit dominated the final 20 minutes.

Athanasiou cut the Canadiens’ lead to 3-2 when he backhanded a shot past Price’s glove. Alex Biega set him up from the high slot.

Green tied it at 10:41 of the period with his third goal. He got behind the defense off a pass from Mantha and didn’t get off a clean shot, but it knuckled past Price.

Tyler Bertuzzi’s steal near the blue line set up the go-ahead goal. He skated behind the net and passed it to Athanasiou, who beat Price on the stick side at 14:45.

