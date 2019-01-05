Larkin's OT goal lifts Red Wings over Predators

EditorsNote: 8th graf, adds time of Smith’s goal; 12th graf, change ‘in’ to ‘it’ before ‘into the net’

Dylan Larkin scored with 26 seconds remaining in overtime to give the host Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday. That was Larkin’s fourth overtime game-winner this season, and it snapped the Wings’ six-game winless streak.

Larkin received a Filip Hronek pass at center ice, then weaved through the defense before depositing a backhander past Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Thomas Vanek scored in his 1,000th career game for Detroit. Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored, while Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots.

P.K. Subban, Craig Smith and Ryan Johansen scored for the Predators.

Nashville was up 1-0 after the first period.

Subban scored his third goal this season when he ripped a shot from the right point that deflected off a stick and fluttered over Howard’s right shoulder. Rocco Grimaldi and Mattias Ekholm received assists on the goal, which came at the 17:36 mark.

The game was tied at 2-all after two periods.

Smith scored his 12th goal off a rebound 3:01 into the period. He lifted a shot over Howard’s left shoulder after a Ryan Ellis blast from the point caromed to him. Roman Josi also was credited with an assist.

Detroit cut Nashville’s lead to 2-1 at 4:24 of the period. Athanasiou, who has 15 goals, got behind the defense after Hronek shoveled the puck into the Predators’ zone. Athanasiou’s backhander snuck just inside the crossbar.

The Wings tied it at the 13:35 mark on Vanek’s seventh goal. He collected a rebound from Dennis Cholowski on the right side and banged it off Rinne’s left pad and into the net.

A goaltender interference call disallowed an apparent Nashville goal just over a minute later.

Bertuzzi scored his first goal in 15 games when he gathered in a backhanded pass from Gustav Nyquist and tapped it into the net. Bertuzzi forced a turnover prior to the goal, which came with 8:03 remaining.

With the Predators’ net empty, Johansen scored his eighth goal with 1:16 left in regulation to tie it. He beat Howard on the short side during a scramble in front of the net. Calle Jarnkrok picked up an assist.

—Field Level Media