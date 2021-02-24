3rd-period goals push Predators to win over Wings

Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored third-period, power-play goals, and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for his 59th career shutout as the visiting Nashville Predators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Forsberg, who had a goal called back late in the second period, eventually was rewarded with his ninth of the season 4:36 into the final period. His wrister managed to somehow get past Red Wings netminder Jonathan Bernier.

Forsberg, who has three goals in the past four contests, then assisted on Tolvanen’s wrister from the far circle with 10:03 to play in the game.

Roman Josi assisted on both goals for Nashville, which has won two of three against Detroit this season.

The 38-year-old Rinne, meanwhile, was not severely tested but was solid when needed while posting his second straight win and first shutout of the season. Nashville, which earned a 4-2 victory Saturday at Columbus, has won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 26-27.

Bernier made 31 saves for Detroit, which totaled 13 shots in the first two periods and was blanked for the third time this season. The Red Wings, who failed to convert on their only power-play chance of the night, have not recorded a goal with a man advantage over the past 13 games.

Following a scoreless first period, it appeared Nashville was the first to get on the board with 3:06 left in the middle frame. However, Forsberg’s goal was overturned following Detroit’s successful challenge for goaltender interference.

The Predators and Red Wings combined for 32 shots on goal through the first 40 minutes of action but entered the third period in a scoreless tie.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday in Detroit.

