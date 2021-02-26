Sam Gagner's hat trick hauls Red Wings past Predators

Sam Gagner recorded his third career hat trick -- his first three goals of the season -- and the host Detroit Red Wings pulled away for a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Luke Glendening had a goal and an assist and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit. Darren Helm and Bobby Ryan each had two assists, and Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored for the Predators, who won 2-0 at Detroit two nights earlier. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

The score was 1-1 after the first period.

Persistence led to Glendening’s second goal of the season. During a puck battle in front of the Predators’ net, Glendening got off a shot that Rinne stopped. The puck came back to Glendening, who was knocked to the ice by a defenseman. On one knee, Glendening shoveled a backhander that eluded Rinne at 4:55.

Filip Zadina and Helm were credited with assists.

The Predators scored on a power play at 14:15. With Jon Merrill in the box for elbowing, Roman Josi controlled the puck in the slot and passed it to Granlund near the net. The initial shot was saved by Bernier, but Granlund collected the rebound and scored his ninth goal of the season. Eeli Tolvanen got the second assist.

The Red Wings scored the lone goal in the second period.

Gagner flicked the puck from behind the goal line toward the net, and it found a small opening between Rinne and the goalpost. Gagner’s first goal of the season was assisted by Ryan at 8:38.

The game was tied at 2-apiece 2:55 into the third period. After Nashville won a faceoff, Haula tipped the puck into the net following a Ryan Ellis shot from the point.

Midway through the final period, Gagner scored his second goal to give the Red Wings a 3-2 lead. He skated around the Predators’ net, spun around and fired a shot that glanced off Rinne’s right skate and in. Ryan and Danny DeKeyser had the assists.

Erne knocked in a rebound of a Helm shot at 16:22 to provide some insurance. Gagner achieved his hat trick with an empty-netter at 16:56.

--Field Level Media