Islanders rally from two-goal deficit to clip Red Wings

Matt Martin scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the New York Islanders held on to edge the host Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday.

Casey Cizikas and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who erased an early 2-0 deficit. Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots.

Niklas Kronwall scored his first goal in 32 games for Detroit. Justin Abdelkader scored the other goal for the Red Wings, while Jonathan Bernier made 16 saves.

The Red Wings led 2-0 after one period.

Abdelkader scored at the 4:59 mark when he banged in a rebound after Greiss saved a Larkin backhander. Gustav Nyquist was also credited with an assist.

Martin Frk appeared to give the Wings a two-goal advantage seconds later when his shot deflected off a skate and into the net. The Islanders challenged, saying that Frk was offside, and the replay confirmed it.

The 2-0 lead came at the 13:53 mark when Kronwall ripped a shot from the high slot past a screened Greiss. Abdelkader planted his body in front of Greiss on Kronwall’s first goal this season. Larkin picked up his second assist of the game.

The intensity ramped up after Kronwall collided with Islanders forward Anders Lee. The Islanders then got physical with Larkin, who wound up fighting Josh Bailey. Both were given 5-minute penalties.

The Islanders tied it during the first seven minutes of the second period.

Ross Johnston set up the first goal, digging the puck from behind the net to Cizikas, who tipped it by Bernier.

A pair of Detroit penalties gave the Islanders a 5-on-3 advantage and they cashed in when Pulock ripped a slapshot from the right circle for his second goal this season.

More rough play and fighting ensued but there was no more scoring in the period.

Martin gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at the 3:24 mark of the third. A loose puck near the Detroit net deflected off Cal Clutterbuck’s skate and right onto the stick of Martin, who scored from close range.

