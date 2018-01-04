Athanasiou, Wings make quick work of Senators in OT

Andreas Athanasiou scored six seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in Detroit.

Athanasiou broke free after the Red Wings won the faceoff and lifted a backhander over Senators goaltender Craig Anderson. Detroit (16-16-7) had been 0-6 in overtime games, not counting shootouts.

Athanasiou also scored the Red Wings’ regulation goal in the first period. Jimmy Howard made 33 saves as Detroit won its third straight.

Ryan Dzingel scored the lone Ottawa goal while Anderson stopped 33 shots. The Senators (12-17-9) have dropped six of their past seven.

The Senators outshot the Wings 14-11 in the first period but headed to the locker room trailing 1-0.

Anderson robbed Mantha on a two-on-one situation midway through the first. An Ottawa giveaway in its own end led to the goal.

Detroit’s Martin Frk made a steal and fed Anthony Mantha, who was stopped in front. Athanasiou knocked in the rebound with a backhander over Anderson’s right should at the 11:15 mark.

Bobby Ryan came the closest to scoring for the Senators in the first as he banged one off the post late in the period.

Both teams had 11 shots on goal in the second period, but the Red Wings had the better scoring chances. Anderson robbed Frk with a leg save at the 12:39 mark. Tomas Tatar hit the goal post on a breakaway with two minutes left in the period.

The Senators tied it 39 seconds into the third. Dzingel stole a pass intended for Darren Helm and drilled the puck past Howard.

Athanasiou was rewarded the first penalty shot of his career with 9:19 remaining. Dion Phaneuf pulled him down on a breakaway, but Anderson made a pad save on his freebie.

Moments later, Howard robbed Erik Karlsson with a sliding stop. Anderson robbed Helm in the final minute, and Detroit’s Danny DeKeyser banged one off the goalpost.

The teams split their first two meetings, with Detroit winning in a shootout 2-1 on Oct. 7 and Ottawa capturing a 3-1 home victory on Nov. 2.

--Field Level Media