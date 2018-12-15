Senators stop Wings to end losing streak

Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal 7:08 into the third period Friday night for the visiting Ottawa Senators, who went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2.

The Senators snapped a two-game losing streak while the Red Wings dropped their second straight.

Stone swooped into the crease to jam home the rebound of a shot by Stefan Elliott. The Senators added an insurance goal when Chris Tierney, who opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period, scored an empty-netter on the power play with 17.1 seconds remaining,

Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators. Goalie Craig Anderson recorded 26 saves.

Luke Glendening and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings. Goalie Jimmy Howard made 28 saves.

The Senators took the lead on a breakaway generated off a fluke turnover when Larkin’s stick broke as he tried firing a slapshot on net. The puck bounced to Tierney, who made exchanges with Ryan Dzingel as they made their way up the ice before Tierney fired a shot over the glove of Howard at 8:19.

The Senators doubled their lead a little more than five minutes later, when Colin White corralled the puck near the faceoff circle before circling back and passing to a wide-open Chabot at the blue line. Chabot then fired a sizzling slapshot past Howard with 6:03 left.

The Red Wings pulled within 2-1 late in the period following a turnover by Ottawa deep in its zone. Zack Smith’s pass around the net bounced off the boards to Tyler Bertuzzi, who immediately fired into the goalmouth to Glendening, who backhanded a shot in between teammate Michael Rasmussen and Senators defenseman Cody Ceci and past Anderson with 1:40 remaining.

Larkin wasted no time making up for a trip to the penalty box by scoring the game-tying goal with 8:52 left in the second period. Larkin, who was whistled for hooking, raced out of the box as Frans Nielsen picked up a loose puck in the Senators’ zone. Nielsen’s clearing pass hit Larkin’s skate and bounced to him at the blue line, where he outraced Ottawa defenseman Maxime Lajoie before beating Anderson on the breakaway.

