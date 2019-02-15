Howard celebrates milestone as Wings stop Senators

Andreas Athanasiou scored two first-period goals and goaltender Jimmy Howard got a win in his 500th career game as the Detroit Red Wings edged the visiting Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday.

Feb 14, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Athanasiou had a go-ahead goal against Nashville on Tuesday, his first tally since Jan. 8. His two-goal outing on Thursday increased his season total to 20.

Frans Nielsen scored what proved to be the game winner in the second period. He has nine goals this season. Howard turned aside 40 shots.

Ottawa, the only team below Detroit in the Atlantic Division standings, got goals from Brady Tkachuk and Matt Duchene. Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.

The Wings were able to survive sloppy play, as they had 17 giveaways compared to Ottawa’s eight. Ottawa has now lost seven of its last nine outings.

The teams split their four-game series.

Detroit led 2-1 after the first period.

Athanasiou scored the game’s first goal when he skated in from the left side and backhanded a shot in front past Nilsson. Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin were credited with assists.

Tkachuk, who had a fight with Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson earlier in the period, tied it at the 16:24 mark. He scooped up a rebound and slid the puck past Howard. Colin White and Thomas Chabot notched the assists.

Just over a minute later, Athanasiou was awarded with a penalty shot after he was held by Christian Jaros on a breakaway. Athanasiou beat Nilsson through the five-hole for his second goal on a penalty shot this season.

The Wings were up 3-2 after two periods.

Duchene scored his 26th goal this season when he collected the puck near the blue line, skated in and ripped a shot over Howard’s right shoulder. He was assisted by Rudolfs Balcers and Chris Tierney.

Nielsen scored with three minutes left in the period. Darren Helm made a steal behind the Senators net and sent a backhanded pass to Nielsen, who beat Nilsson with a wrist. shot

—Field Level Media