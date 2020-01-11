Larkin carries Wings past Senators in shootout

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Jan 10, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) makes a save in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal, then added the only goal during the shootout as the host Detroit Red Wings handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth consecutive loss, 3-2 on Friday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal for the Red Wings, and Filip Hronek collected two assists. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and stopped two more shots during the shootout. Ottawa also had one shootout attempt sail wide.

Colin White had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators. Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves.

The Senators had a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period, but the Wings had the lone goal. Hronek threaded a pass from the point through defenders to Bertuzzi, who was parked on the side of the net. Bertuzzi flicked the puck upward and beat Hogberg on the top shelf at 14:55 for his 16th goal. Robby Fabbri got the second assist.

Larkin’s individual play at 5:32 of the second period during a power play made it 2-0. He skated into the Ottawa zone along the left side, split defenders, then went from his backhand to his forehand to slip the puck past Hogberg. Hronek and Bertuzzi were credited with assists.

Just 22 seconds later, the Senators got on the board. Tkachuk circled around behind the Red Wings net and slid the puck across the goalmouth. It deflected off defenseman Patrik Nemeth’s skate and past Bernier. White got an assist.

White tied it on a power-play goal midway through the middle period. He made a behind-the-back tip off Mike Reilly’s shot from the point for his fourth goal. Tyler Ennis received the second assist.

The Senators’ Connor Brown was whistled for tripping with 1:25 left in regulation. The penalty carried over into overtime, but Ottawa killed it off with the aid of a Hogberg glove save against Fabbri. During a scramble after that penalty, the Red Wings’ Mike Green hit the post with a shot.

Detroit’s Valtteri Filppula was penalized for tripping with 2:12 left in overtime, but Bernier made several tough saves to force the shootout.

—Field Level Media