Flyers stay hot with OT win over Red Wings

Travis Konecny scored his second consecutive game-winning overtime goal to lift the streaking Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Konecny also scored in overtime against Washington on Sunday. This time, he did it 27 seconds into the extra session.

The Wings’ Dylan Larkin lost the puck to Sean Couturier near his own blue line. Konecny then took control of it, skated in and beat Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek for Philadelphia’s fourth straight win and eighth in the last nine games.

Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist and Andrew MacDonald also scored for Philadelphia. Couturier recorded two assists while Brian Elliott stopped 19 shots in the victory.

Jonathan Ericsson and Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit while Mrazek made 28 stops. Mrazek had recorded shutouts in his previous two outings, including a 3-0 blanking of New Jersey on Monday.

Ericsson scored his second goal of the year at the 10:42 mark of the first period. He ripped a slapshot from the left point that deflected off a Flyers defender and past Elliott. Ericsson’s only other goal this season came against Toronto on Oct. 18.

Luke Glendening, who missed the previous 12 games with a hand injury, was credited with an assist.

McDonald scored his second goal of the season 1:10 into the second period. He ripped a straight-on shot after Voracek dug the puck out from the boards. Voracek recorded his league-leading 46th assist.

Voracek’s power-play tally put the Flyers on top with 37 seconds remaining in the period. He gathered in a rebound after Mrazek stopped a Couturier shot and fired in the puck from the slot. Voracek’s goal was his first in 15 games.

Philadelphia dominated the period, outshooting the Wings 18-7.

Nielsen tied it at the 10:44 mark of the third. Glendening fired the puck from the boards toward the net. The rebound glanced off Tomas Tatar’s stick to Nielsen, who collected his 11th goal.

The Flyers won the first meeting 4-3 on Dec. 20. The teams will match up once more at Detroit on March 20.

