Elliott, Flyers shut out skidding Red Wings

Feb 3, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Tyler Pitlick (18) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hayes scored one of Philadelphia’s two third-period, short-handed goals, and Brian Elliott faced just 16 shots en route to his 40th career shutout as the visiting Flyers posted a 3-0 victory over the lowly Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Scott Laughton and Matt Niskanen also scored, and Hayes essentially put the game out of reach with his fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Flyers, who are amid a 4-0-1 stretch. Elliott did not receive much of a challenge while posting his second shutout in three starts during his own 4-0-2 starting stretch.

Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves for the Red Wings, who are 0-8-1 since beating the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10. Detroit, owner of three losing streaks of at least eight games this season, has been shut out in its past two home contests and outscored 15-3 during its current 0-4-1 home slide.

Philadelphia, amid a 2-0-2 road stretch, has won five in a row against the Red Wings and is 9-0-2 in the teams’ past 11 matchups.

Though the Flyers outshot the Red Wings 12-5 in the first period, they did not have anything to show for it as Bernier was solid through the first 20 minutes. The game remained scoreless until Laughton found the net at 9:31 of the second period.

Laughton took a Michael Raffl pass in the middle of the slot and slipped it past Bernier for his ninth of the season and third in as many contests. Laughton has two goals and three points in two games against the Red Wings this season.

Hayes (17 goals) notched his second short-handed goal in as many contests at 2:47 into the final period. Niskanen added a late empty-netter with Detroit on the power play and its goalie pulled.

Detroit’s Andreas Athanasiou, a 30-goal scorer last season, returned from a 13-game absence caused by a lower-body injury. He finished with a minus-3 rating in 16:42 of ice time.

—Field Level Media