Lightning snap Red Wings' streak with 5-2 win

Yanni Gourde had two goals, Nikita Kucherov scored his league-leading 27th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped the Detroit Red Wings’ four-game winning streak with a 5-2 road victory on Sunday.

Louis Domingue made 34 saves in his Lightning debut. Tampa Bay’s No. 1 goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, got a rare night off after he allowed six goals to Ottawa on Saturday.

Domingue made his first NHL start since Oct. 28. He lost all six of his decisions this season with Arizona before he was dealt to the Lightning on Nov. 14.

Dan Girardi had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. He left the game during the second period after getting hit the face by a Detroit shot. Tyler Johnson also scored, while Ondrej Palat and Vladimir Namestnikov added two assists apiece for Tampa Bay (30-9-3)

Detroit’s Jimmy Howard, who was in goal for all four games during the winning streak, missed the game with a lower-body injury. Petr Mrazek stopped just 19 of 24 shots.

Gustav Nyquist and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit (17-17-7).

The Lightning jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period. Girardi scored his third goal of the season at the 8:56 mark and Johnson buried a close-range shot at 14:11.

Things got chippy later in the period. Red Wings star Dylan Larkin and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point traded punches, with Larkin heading to the locker room after getting cut. Detroit’s Tomas Tatar and Gourde scuffled with 1:37 remaining in the period.

Nyquist made it 2-1 when he lifted a shot over Domingue’s right shoulder early in the second. Gourde restored Tampa Bay’s two-goal lead with a minute remaining in the period when he banged home a rebound.

Abdelkader’s unassisted goal three minutes in the final period pulled the Red Wings within one. The Lightning got an insurance goal with 6:18 left when Steven Stamkos won a faceoff and Kucherov ripped a shot past Mrazek. Gourde tacked on his second goal of the game to end all suspense.

The Lighting won the previous two meetings by identical 3-2 scores in October.

--Field Level Media