Streaking Lightning rally, beat Wings in shootout

Nikita Kucherov scored the game-winner during the shootout and the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning overcame Frans Nielsen’s hat trick to edge the host Detroit Red Wings 6-5 on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay, which has the NHL’s best record, has won four straight and seven of its last eight. The Lightning won the shootout 2-1 after erasing a two-goal, third-period deficit.

Mathieu Joseph had two goals and an assist. Steven Stamkos, J.T. Miller and Cedric Paquette also scored in regulation for Tampa Bay.

Edward Pasquale made his NHL debut as the Lightning’s goaltender. He made 19 saves and two more during the shootout.

Nielsen collected his second career hat trick and the Wings’ first since 2016. Gustav Nyquist scored the other two regulation goals for Detroit.

The Wings scored two first-period goals 21 seconds apart and led 4-3 after two periods.

Tampa got on the board at the 5:10 mark of the second period. Ryan Callahan poked the puck forward from center ice and Joseph beat the defense to it. Goalie Jimmy Howard tried to get his stick on it but Joseph fluttered a shot that went over Howard’s left shoulder.

Joseph’s second goal was a gift. Howard strayed behind the net and tried to backhand a pass. It banged off a defenseman’s skate and deflected to Joseph, who deposited it into the empty net.

Detroit regained the lead at 3-2 when Nielsen ripped a shot that went over Pasquale’s left shoulder.

Moments later, Stamkos came onto the ice behind the defense, gathered in a Callahan pass and ripped a shot past Howard.

Nielsen collected his hat trick at the 16:26 mark when Andreas Athanasiou dug the puck from behind the boards and Nielsen wristed a shot that went through traffic and settled behind Pasquale.

Nyquist made it 5-3 early in the third when Dylan Larkin shoveled a pass behind him and Nyquist drilled a shot that trickled between Pasquale’s legs.

Miller cut Detroit’s lead to one midway through the period when his slap shot caromed just inside the crossbar. Paquette tied it with a short-handed goal with 5:02 left.

