Red Wings use balance to knock off Lightning

The host Detroit Red Wings got goals from six different scorers Thursday as they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4.

Troy Stecher, Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Luke Glendening, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov paced the Red Wings with a goal each. All scored at even-strength while ending a nine-game point streak for the Lightning.

Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat replied for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Palat also had three assists.

The two teams traded goals twice in the first period before the Red Wings took the lead for good. Stecher started the night at 8:31 of the first by finding the top corner on Lightning goalie Curtis McElhinney and then Sergachev fired a wrist shot over the glove of Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier at 10:55.

Larkin streaked into the slot to bury a pass from Filip Hronek at 12:12 to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. But at 13:55 and with the Lightning on the power play, Stamkos took a no-look feed from Alex Killorn to tie the game.

Mantha alone punished the Lightning with his forecheck. Tampa Bay defenseman Jan Rutta was racing back to pick up a cleared puck in his own end but Mantha challenged him and won, pushing the puck past McElhinney as both players crashed the net. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper disputed the goal, calling for goaltender interference, but the referees declared it a good goal for the 3-2 lead.

The Red Wings scored twice more in the second, both times on Lightning turnovers. Michael Rasmussen picked up a loose puck in the Lightning end and Glendening was there to score on the rebound just 33 seconds in. At 4:50, Fabbri found the puck at his own blueline and raced up to the ice to beat McElhinney to the glove side.

The Lightning scored twice late in the third to threaten the Red Wings. At 15:50, Sergachev forced a Red Wings giveaway in the neutral zone and then Palat got the puck over to Point who finished the play.

Palat scored at 17:05 to cut the lead to 5-4. Namestnikov finished the Lightning with an empty-net goal at 19:40.

