Red Wings beat Maple Leafs to end losing streak

DETROIT -- Defensemen Danny DeKeyser and Trevor Daley each scored their first goals of the season as the Detroit Red Wings ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Tomas Tatar also scored for the Wings, who finished a five-game homestand 2-1-2. Jimmy Howard made 25 saves for the victory.

Andreas Borgman scored for the Leafs, who have lost three in a row. Toronto’s five-game winning streak against the Red Wings also came to an end.

The Leafs grabbed the lead just 1:58 into the game when Borgman’s point shot off a faceoff win by Dominic Moore squeezed in between the arm and body of Howard.

The Wings tied it 5:22 into the second period. Driving toward the net, DeKeyser slipped around Leafs forward James Van Riemsdyk and whipped a quick shot past Toronto goaltender Curtis McElhinney for his first point of the season.

Detroit took the lead while short-handed at 11:22 of the second period. Daley came down the ice with Dylan Larkin on a two on one and using Larkin as a decoy, beat McElhinney (26 saves) with a wrist shot on the short side for his first goal as a Red Wing.

Coming into the game, Detroit had just five goals all season from defensemen. Only the Buffalo Sabres (one) had fewer among the NHL’s 31 teams.

Tatar completed the scoring on a Wings power play at 9:39 of the third period, redirecting Henrik Zetterberg’s pass behind McElhinney from the edge of the Toronto goal crease.

NOTES: Leafs C and scoring leader Auston Matthews (13 goals, 13 assist) missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. ... D Connor Carrick and LW Josh Leivo were scratched for the Leafs. ... Wings scratches were LW David Booth and D Xavier Ouellet. ... The Leafs lost in their first visit to Little Caesars Arena. The Leafs had won their first game in all three of Detroit’s other home rinks -- Windsor’s Border Cities Arena (2-1, Jan. 4, 1927), Olympia Stadium (2-1, Jan. 12, 1928) and Joe Louis Arena (4-1, Feb. 10, 1980). ... On Dec, 15, 1979, the Wings played their farewell game at Olympia Stadium, a 4-4 tie with the Quebec Nordiques. ... The Wings have scored six short-handed goals, tied for the NHL lead. The Leafs and New York Rangers are the only NHL teams yet to register a short-handed goal. ... The Wings accounted for a combined total of five short-handed goals over the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.