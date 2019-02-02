DeKeyser's OT goal carries Wings over Leafs

EditorsNote: Tweaked fourth graf to note Marleau also had a goal and an assist; Fixed Rielly’s name in second-to-last graf; a few other minor changes

Feb 1, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings former players Red Kelly (center) speaks while and Mickey Redmond (left) holds his mic during his jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Danny DeKeyser scored at the 2:40 mark of overtime, giving the host Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first game since the All-Star break for both teams on Friday.

DeKeyser’s goal was just his second of the season. Andreas Athanasiou slid a pass from the left circle to DeKeyser, who easily beat goaltender Frederik Andersen in front of the net.

Athanasiou assisted on all of Detroit’s goals. Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Wings, while Jimmy Howard stopped 19 shots.

Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau each had a goal and an assist for the Leafs. Andersen made 30 saves.

The first period was scoreless despite the Wings holding a 10-5 shots advantage.

Nyquist ended the scoring drought at the 8:14 mark of the second period during a wild scramble in the front of the net. Nyquist has 10 goals in 25 career games against Toronto.

The Wings’ Anthony Mantha had a breakaway a few minutes later, but his shot went wide.

Matthews knotted the score with 1:49 remaining in the period. Marleau won a puck battle behind the net and fed it to Matthews, who ripped a shot over the right arm of Howard. Matthews has an eight-game point streak against Detroit.

Early in the third, Howard stopped a breakaway from Mitchell Marner, who had just exited the penalty box.

Moments before Larkin scored, Andersen reached back and just prevented a deflected shot from crossing the goal line. Larkin put Detroit in front at the 13:31 mark when he lifted a shot from the left circle that skittered over Andersen’s right shoulder and caught the inside of the crossbar.

Toronto tied it at 2-all with less than three minutes remaining. Marleau was credited with his 12th goal when Matthews took a shot that deflected off Marleau’s glove and bounced into the net. Morgan Rielly got the other assist on the goal, which came at the 17:41 mark.

The teams split the four-game season series.

—Field Level Media