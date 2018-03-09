Golden Knights blank Red Wings behind 28 saves by Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his third shutout, Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin scored two goals apiece, and the Vegas Golden Knights silenced the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Golden Knights righted themselves after losing four of their last five games. Eakin also recorded an assist, as did William Karlsson, Tomas Nosek and Brad Hunt.

Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots for the Red Wings, who have gone winless in their last five games. Detroit was blanked for the first time since falling to Buffalo 1-0 on Oct. 24.

Neither team had any success on the power play, with Vegas going 0-for-4 and Detroit squandering three opportunities.

Vegas forward Tomas Tatar played his first game in Detroit since being dealt by the Red Wings at last month’s trade deadline. Tatar came up empty on three shots on goal.

Tuch took advantage of a Wings turnover to score an unassisted goal 2:24 into the game. He stole a pass by Detroit defender Niklas Kronwall at center ice. He then skated in along the left side and flicked a shot over Howard’s glove.

With Tatar in the penalty box for interference, Vegas stretched the lead to 2-0 midway through the second with its sixth shorthanded goal of the season. Karlsson pounced on a Detroit turnover while the Wings were making a line change and fed it to Eakin. He fired a low shot that beat Howard on the stick side.

Eakin’s second goal of the period made it 3-0 with 2:12 left in the period. He circled around from the right boards to the left circle and lifted a shot just inside the post.

Tuch scored less than a minute later, notching the first two-goal game of his career. He collected his own rebound and lifted it over Howard’s shoulder.

In the first meeting on Oct 13, Detroit handed Vegas its first loss, 6-3.

