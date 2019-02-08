Marchessault scores twice as Knights edge Wings

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, and the Vegas Golden Knights ended the Detroit Red Wings’ three-game winning streak with a 4-3 road victory on Thursday.

Feb 7, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) makes a save in front of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Marchessault increased his team lead to 19 goals. William Karlsson contributed a goal and an assist for Vegas while Brayden McNabb had the other goal for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves in the team’s second straight victory.

Gustav Nyquist, Michael Rasmussen and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit while Dylan Larkin added two assists. Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots.

Nyquist opened the scoring with his 13th goal at 11:19 of the first period. Justin Abdelkader skated around the Knights’ net and backhanded a shot which trickled through Fleury’s legs. Nyquist stuck his stick behind him and tucked the puck into the net. Larkin was also credited with an assist.

Marchessault tied it at 2:04 of the second period with a power-play tally. He collected a rebound after Howard stopped a Karlsson shot and fired it into the net. Colin Miller got the other assist.

Paul Stastny exited the penalty box and helped the Knights notch their second goal. He worked a perfectly executed give-and-go on a two-on-one break with Karlsson, who had a wide-open net to deposit the puck.

After Vegas won a faceoff in its own zone, it raced down the ice, and Marchessault scored his second goal of the period. Reilly Smith’s backhander was blocked by Howard, but Marchessault pounced on the puck and flipped it into the net. Deryk Engelland also received an assist.

With Vegas’ Max Pacioretty in the penalty box, the Wings cut their deficit to one goal at 4:41 of the third. Rasmussen scored on a backhander near the crease with assists from Frans Nielsen and Mike Green.

The Knights got some breathing room midway through the period when McNabb backhanded a shot from the right circle that deflected off a defenseman’s glove and past Howard.

Vanek scored with three seconds remaining for the final margin.

—Field Level Media