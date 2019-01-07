Kempny lifts Capitals past Red Wings

The Washington Capitals hadn’t seen a three-game losing streak all season going into Sunday’s game at Detroit, but they left knowing they still haven’t seen a four-game losing streak.

Michal Kempny scored game-winning goal with 3:52 remaining to give the Capitals a 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kempny fired a shot from the point that went off the stick of Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi and got past Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard to help Washington rally from a 2-1 deficit going into the third period.

Detroit had a good chance to tie when it went on the power play with 2:47 remaining, but the Red Wings couldn’t convert on the chance and have now just won one time in their last eight games.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead with 13:03 left in the first period on a goal by Tom Wilson, who got a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov in the right face-off circle area and buried the chance into a half-open net.

The Red Wings tied the game with 5:52 remaining in the first on a goal by Anthony Mantha, who skated towards Washington goalie Braden Holtby and slipped a backhand underneath his pads to make 1-1.

Detroit then took a 2-1 lead with 13:12 left in the second period on a goal by Filip Hronek, who took a nice cross-ice pass from Dylan Larkin near the Washington goal and tapped the puck into the net.

In the third period, Washington tied the game at 2-2 with 13:41 left in regulation on a goal by Travis Boyd, who took a pass from Alex Ovechkin and buried a chance in a half-open net from the slot.

Howard made 31 saves in goal for Detroit and Holtby made 23 saves for the Capitals.

Washington swept all three regular season meetings with the Red Wings for the season.

