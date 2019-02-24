McDavid-less Oilers hold off Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers earned a clutch win without superstar captain Connor McDavid, holding on for a 2-1 home-ice victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Feb 23, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) skates during warmup against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves, including three during a late Anaheim power play, to backstop his squad to a second consecutive victory. Edmonton won two straight home games for the first time in more than two months.

McDavid served the first half of a two-game suspension handed down for a check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy last game.

Edmonton’s Josh Currie opened the scoring with four minutes remaining in the first period with his first NHL goal. Currie, the 26-year-old who made his NHL debut earlier in the week, ensured his third big league game would be one to remember when he pounced on a loose puck and buried the rebound for his marker.

Sam Gagner doubled Edmonton’s lead 57 seconds into the second period with his second goal in as many outings. Gagner was parked in the slot when he made a nifty deflection of Leon Draisaitl’s shot for the eventual game-winning goal.

With his assist, Draisaitl has collected four goals and four helpers in a six-game point streak.

Carter Rowney gave the visitors a much-needed jolt of life when he put them on the board at the 11:43 mark of the middle frame. After a turnover by the Oilers, Nick Ritchie fed Rowney in front of the net, and the rookie netted his fourth NHL goal.

Unfortunately, Rowney left the game later in the frame when he was hit in the head by a puck shot by a teammate.

The Ducks believed they tied the game with 45 seconds left on the clock, but it was immediately disallowed because Adam Henrique made contact with Koskinen before the puck went into the net.

Kevin Boyle stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who have lost two straight. Anaheim was also without its captain as Ryan Getzlaf missed the game due to a lower-body injury.

