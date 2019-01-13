Garland scores twice, leads Coyotes over Oilers

Conor Garland scored twice, both on the power play, as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Saturday night for their third consecutive victory.

Jordan Oesterle had a goal and an assist, and Alex Galchenyuk added two assists for Arizona. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Connor McDavid and Kris Russell scored for the Oilers, who dropped to 3-9-0 in their past 12 games. Goalie Cam Talbot, making his fourth straight start, stopped 26 of 29 shots.

Garland scored the winner at 1:54 of the third period, assisted by Clayton Keller and Galchenyuk.

The Oilers took a 1-0 first-period lead on McDavid’s 27th goal of the season. He took a long lead pass from Ty Rattie and split two Arizona defensemen before putting a snap shot past Kuemper. McDavid has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in his past 10 games.

Arizona tied it at 1:16 of the second. After an Edmonton turnover deep in its own end, the Coyotes cycled the puck around to Oesterle at the top of the right faceoff circle. His one-timer beat Talbot.

The Coyotes took the lead less than two minutes later on Garland’s first power-play goal at 3:08. It wasn’t easy, as a shot from the point by Oesterle deflected off Garland’s face as he was positioned near the right post and into the net. Galchenyuk also assisted on the goal. Galchenyuk has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past 10 games.

The Oilers tied it at 2-2 late in the second as Russell corralled the puck at the top of the slot and waited until Kuemper made a move before beating him with a wrist shot. Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were credited with assists.

Center Jordan Weal made his debut with the Coyotes after being acquired in a trade Friday with Philadelphia for defenseman Jacob Graves and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

—Field Level Media