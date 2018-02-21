Bruins score three third-period goals, rally past Oilers

David Krejci scored the game-winning goal with 1:04 left in the third period to help the Boston Bruins erase a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

Krejci took Danton Heinen’s feed from behind the net and slammed it home for the winner, snapping the Bruins’ six-game losing streak against the Oilers. Boston earned its first win over Edmonton since Nov. 6, 2014.

“I felt like we were coming at them pretty hard the whole third period, and I felt like we just deserved that winning goal,” Krejci told NESN after the game.

It was Krejci’s 11th goal of the season. Noel Acciari (seventh goal) and Matt Grzelcyk (second) also scored, and Anton Khudobin made 18 saves for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst 6-1 loss in Vancouver to open its road trip.

Ryan Strome (ninth goal) and Jujhar Khaira (ninth) each had a goal and Cam Talbot made 40 saves for Edmonton, which couldn’t build off a 4-2 win at Colorado on Sunday that snapped a season-worst, six-game losing streak.

Bruins rookie Jake DeBrusk, an Edmonton native, made his first NHL appearance in his hometown, but he did not find his way onto the scoresheet.

Edmonton’s Kris Russell played in his 700th NHL game.

Strome put the Oilers on top 1-0 with 1:31 to play in the opening period, sending his wrist shot past Khudobin after bringing the puck up out of the Edmonton zone.

Khaira doubled the Edmonton lead with 8:22 remaining in the second, capping a three-on-twi rush with a wrister that clanged off the right post and in.

Acciari finally got the Bruins on the board with a wraparound that bounced in off Strome’s skate to make it 2-1 with 15:23 left in the third.

Grzelcyk tied it with 8:18 remaining off a backhanded pass from Riley Nash off a Charlie McAvoy slap shot. Grzelcyk one-timed the pick into a wide open net. The helper gave Nash a career-high 18 assists.

Boston’s Kevan Miller missed his ninth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.

The Bruins bolstered their defensive corps with a trade before the game, acquiring Nick Holden from the New York Rangers for Rob O‘Gara and a 2018 third-round draft pick. Holden did not travel to Edmonton for the game.

Edmonton caps a two-game homestand Thursday against Colorado. Boston continues its five-game road swing Saturday against Toronto.

