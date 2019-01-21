Niederreiter, Wallmark score 2 each as Hurricanes top Oilers

Nino Niederreiter scored two first-period goals in just his second game with the Carolina Hurricanes in a 7-4 victory against the host Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Niederreiter joined the Hurricanes last week in a trade with the Minnesota Wild. He made his Carolina debut in Friday night’s home loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Lucas Wallmark also had two goals for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov, Brock McGinn and Jordan Martinook had the other goals for the Hurricanes.

Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each assisted on three goals as the Hurricanes began a three-game road trip by snapping a two-game skid. Svechnikov and Wallmark both supplied one assist.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Brandon Manning and Zack Kassian scored one goal apiece for the Oilers, who appeared to have a hangover in the first period from a loss the night before to their rival Calgary Flames.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 17 shots.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot gave up three goals on 15 shots before he was pulled and replaced with Mikko Koskinen, who made 15 saves and allowed three goals.

Niederreiter opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game. After Svechnikov scored off a delivery from Slavin at the 6:35 mark of the first, Niederreiter struck again 11:02 into the game, his 11th goal of the season.

The Hurricanes appeared to excel with some line changes after a ragged outing against Ottawa. This came along with winger Micheal Ferland being a late scratch because of injury, so Carolina went with an extra defenseman in the lineup.

Manning scored with 51 seconds left in the first period to put the Oilers on the board.

Carolina regained momentum with McGinn and Wallmark scoring in the opening 4:07 of the second period, and Martinook’s goal with 1:31 left in the period made it 6-1.

Draisaitl’s first goal came with 19 seconds remaining in the second period.

Kassian and Draisaitl scored in the first 7:07 of the third period to trim Carolina’s lead to 6-4, but Wallmark added the clincher with 2:22 left.

