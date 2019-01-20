Flames stay hot with 5-2 victory over Edmonton

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Shortened headline; Stats updates throughout

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan each scored as the visiting Calgary Flames handed the Edmonton Oilers a 5-2 defeat Saturday night.

Goalie David Rittich made 22 saves for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who won on consecutive nights and are on a 7-0-1 run.

Calgary had lost five straight in Edmonton prior to Saturday’s win.

After a scoreless first period, Gaudreau opened the scoring 44 seconds into the second period when he gained the puck in the high slot, worked his way toward the net and then slipped a five-hole shot into the net for his 29th goal of the season.

Gaudreau’s career-high point streak is at 12 games, during which he’s collected 10 goals and 23 points.

Giordano doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 7:29 of the middle frame. Giordano joined the rush into the offensive zone and during the scramble, chipped a loose puck into the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Giordano, who joined the 50-point club on the night, also has a seven-game point streak with five goals and 12 points.

Then Oliver Kylington netted Calgary’s third goal of the period at 15:30 when he one-timed a cross-ice pass for his second NHL marker to make it a 3-0 game.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a much-needed jolt of life when he put his team on the board with 17.8 seconds remaining in the second period, and then Milan Lucic’s power-play goal, his fourth tally in six games, at 4:16 of the third period brought the Oilers to within one.

However, Backlund restored Calgary’s two-goal lead at 14:15 by stealing a puck at the Edmonton blue line and then scoring, and then Monahan buried his own rebound for a power-play goal two minutes later to make it 5-2.

Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen made 29 saves in the loss that snapped his team’s two-game winning streak.

