Oilers extend hex over Flames with shootout win

Connor McDavid scored the shootout winner, and goalie Cam Talbot made 34 saves through regulation and overtime as the Edmonton Oilers erased a two-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Oilers have beaten the Flames in the past seven meetings, including three times this season, and they have won four of five overall. Calgary has dropped four consecutive games, two in overtime and two in shootouts.

Edmonton thought it scored early in overtime, but the Flames called for a review, and the goal was overturned. It was moot when McDavid and Michael Cammalleri tallied in the shootout and Talbot stopped two of Calgary’s three shooters.

McDavid also collected an assist, which gives him nine goals and 15 points in 10 career Battle of Alberta matches.

It was a wild finish to a wild game.

Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring just 92 seconds into the affair at Rogers Place with his team’s first shot, and Mark Giordano doubled the lead at 14:21 of the opening frame to give the visitors an early edge.

As has been a trend in their struggles, the Flames wasted a bunch of power-play opportunities when they had a chance to seal the win, and the Oilers drew even with a pair of goals 64 seconds apart late in the second period.

Brandon Davidson netted his first goal in 67 games to put his team on the board at 13:50, and Zack Kassian tied the game with his first goal in 18 games at 14:54. Then Davidson netted his second of the game at 5:16 of the third period with a blast from the high slot to put the Oilers ahead, only to see Tkachuk pot his second of the night at 7:50 to force extra time.

Tkachuk also was the lone Calgary skater to score in the shootout.

David Rittich stopped 34 shots through regulation and overtime for the Flames, who have collected points in 11 consecutive games (7-0-4).

Calgary’s Mikael Backlund and Edmonton’s Ryan Strome each notched two assists.

Defenseman Adam Larsson (personal) was a late scratch for the Oilers.

