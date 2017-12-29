Preview: Blackhawks at Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their quest for a victory on their six-game road trip when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Chicago has been outscored 13-3 while losing each of the first three contests on the trek, including Thursday’s 5-2 setback in Vancouver.

The loss continued a roller-coaster stretch for the Blackhawks, who lost five straight from Nov. 28-Dec. 6 but followed with a five-game winning streak before their current slide. Edmonton is looking to extend its home winning streak to four contests as it begins a four-game stretch at Rogers Place. The Oilers had their string of four overall victories halted last time out as they dropped a 4-3 decision at Winnipeg on Wednesday. Leon Draisaitl ended his eight-game goal-scoring drought and added an assist in the defeat, giving him nine points during his five-game streak.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN Chicago, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (17-14-5): Chicago could be without Artem Anisimov, who exited Thursday’s setback in the first period with an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old Russian has recorded just one point over his last five games and is three shy of 300 for his career. Anton Forsberg could make his second start in two nights as the Blackhawks are without Corey Crawford for at least a week due to an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE OILERS (17-18-2): Connor McDavid posted his second straight two-point performance Wednesday with a pair of assists and has collected five of his team-leading 45 points over his last three contests. The 20-year-old captain is tied with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for first on the club with 14 goals and needs seven points to reach 200 for his career. Defenseman Oscar Klefbom is expected to return on Friday after missing three games with a shoulder injury.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers LW Patrick Maroon is one goal away from reaching double digits for the third straight season and the fourth time in his career.

2. Chicago F David Kampf made his NHL debut on Thursday, registering one shot and a minus-1 rating while winning 6-of-11 faceoffs in 13 minutes, 45 seconds of ice time.

3. Edmonton signed 20-year-old F Cameron Hebig, who has recorded 28 goals and 51 points in 34 games with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League this season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 2