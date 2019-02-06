Hawks ride 5-goal third past Oilers

Patrick Kane and Dominik Kahun each had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks scored five goals in the third period to rally for a 6-2 win over the host Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad (20) and Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson (39) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place.

Erik Gustafsson, John Hayden, Dylan Strome and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Chicago has won five games in a row, which is its best streak of the season.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a losing effort for Edmonton, which is winless in its past six. Connor McDavid collected a pair of assists for the Oilers.

Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward stopped 25 shots to improve to 10-8-4.

For the Oilers, Cam Talbot gave up four goals on 27 shots before he was replaced in the third period. Backup Mikko Koskinen did not fare any better as he allowed two goals on eight shots.

Chicago opened the scoring 1:55 into the first period. Gustafsson flipped a shot from near the blue line that appeared to catch Talbot off guard. The shot hit the top left corner of the net for the defenseman’s 11th goal of the season and his third in the past two games.

Edmonton evened the score at 1 on a power-play goal by Draisaitl with 3:19 remaining in the first period. The 23-year-old blasted a shot from the bottom of the right circle to reach the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his career.

Draisaitl increased his career-high goal total to 31 when he scored 2:04 later to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead. McDavid slid a pinpoint pass to the right circle, where Draisaitl ripped a one-timer past Ward.

Hayden evened the score at 2 on his third goal of the season 3:50 into the final frame. He swept in a shot from the low slot for his first score since Nov. 29.

Strome scored less than two minutes later to put Chicago on top 3-2. He wristed a shot through traffic for his 13th goal.

Chicago made it 4-2 on Kane’s team-leading 32nd goal at 5:51 of the third period.

Forty-seven seconds later, Caggiula scored against his former team to push the Blackhawks’ lead to 5-2.

Kahun capped the scoring on the power play with 7:48 to go.

