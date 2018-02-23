McDavid scores in overtime as Oilers edge Avalanche

Connor McDavid scored with 2:41 remaining in overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night at Rogers Place.

McDavid scored his 27th goal and 12th in the last 15 games by finishing a tremendous sequence with Leon Draisaitl.

After both players took a brief rest following a lengthy first shift in overtime, Draisaitl gained possession inside the left circle. He skated back towards the blue line and fended off Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard as he headed to the net.

Draisaitl then eluded Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen en route to the crease and made a cross-ice pass to McDavid just in front of Semyon Varlamov. McDavid finished it off by burying a shot over Varlamov for his fourth career overtime goal.

Draisaitl and Zack Kassian scored in the second period for Edmonton, which is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings with Colorado.

Girard and Colin Wilson scored for Colorado.

Edmonton’s Cam Talbot made 28 saves while Varlamov turned aside 43 shots.

The Oilers broke through on Varlamov 2:45 into the second on their 22nd shot thanks to Draisaitl’s individual effort. He gained possession in the lower left corner and headed towards the blue line before approaching the net from the right side.

During his move, he skated around Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen, spun past Gabriel Landeskog and lifted a backhander into the net.

Edmonton took a 2-0 lead nearly 12 minutes later when Kassian put a rebound of Mark Letestu’s shot by Varlamov.

Colorado scored with 18.9 seconds left when Girard’s slap shot from the left point sailed past Talbot’s glove moments after a turnover by McDavid behind the net. The Avalanche forged a 2-2 deadlock on Wilson’s wrist shot from the low slot 50 seconds into the third after Tyson Jost’s pass from the corner ricocheted off Oscar Klefbom’s skate.

-- Field Level Media