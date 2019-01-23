Glendening guides Wings past Oilers

Luke Glendening scored two goals Tuesday, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings handed the Edmonton Oilers their third consecutive loss, 3-2.

Glendening raised his season total to eight goals. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit while Andreas Athanasiou added two assists. Jimmy Howard stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, who won for just the fourth time in 15 games (4-9-2).

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Matthew Benning also scored while Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves.

The Red Wings outshot the Oilers 11-7 in the opening period, but neither team scored. Edmonton killed off two penalties while coming up empty on its lone power-play opportunity.

Detroit had a 12-10 edge in shots on goal in the second period and took a 2-0 lead.

Larkin recorded his seventh point in the past five games at the 4:03 mark of the period. He picked up a loose puck near center ice, skated into the Edmonton zone and dropped a pass to Gustav Nyquist.

Nyquist then returned the puck to Larkin, who ripped a shot from the right circle that beat Koskinen on the stick side. Tyler Bertuzzi also picked up an assist.

The Wings made it 2-0 at the midway point of the second period. The Oilers turned over the puck in the offensive zone, and Darren Helm skated into Edmonton territory. He found Glendening behind the defense, and Glendening tapped the puck past Koskinen. Athanasiou got the other assist.

Edmonton made it a one-goal margin at 4:31 of the third. Draisaitl banged a rebound into a wide-open net after a shot from the point was tipped and bounced off Howard’s left shoulder. Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse picked up the assists.

Glendening restored Detroit’s two-goal lead at 6:28. He skated in from the left side and beat Koskinen between the pads. Filip Hronek and Athanasiou were credited with assists.

With Edmonton’s net empty, Benning scored on a slap shot from the right circle through traffic to make it 3-2 at 17:34 of the third period. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid received assists.

—Field Level Media