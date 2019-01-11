Panthers can't stop McDavid, fall to Oilers in shootout

Connor McDavid scored twice — including a game-tying goal with eight seconds remaining in regulation — in a three-point night and also tallied in the shootout to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over Florida Panthers Thursday night.

While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid scored in the shootout, Oilers goalie Cam Talbot denied both Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov in the skills competition on top of providing a 27-save performance through overtime to give his team just its third win in 11 games.

Edmonton erased three deficits while also snapping a five-game home-ice losing streak.

Florida’s Frank Vatrano kicked off the seesaw scoring at 9:06 of the opening frame with his 12th goal of the season. Vatrano carried the puck into the offensive zone and buried a shot from his off-wing.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse tied the game just 26 seconds later, joining a rush and receiving the drop pass from Alex Chiasson, and then firing home his sixth goal of the year.

Denis Malgin again put the Panthers ahead at 4:28 of the second period by burying a long rebound, but McDavid scored with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Henrik Borgstrom scored with about six minutes remaining in the third period to give Florida its third lead — a lucky goal as he put the puck toward the front of the net and it bounced off Edmonton defenseman Caleb Jones and then Adam Larsson’s stick before going into the net.

With eight seconds left in the game, McDavid was shockingly left alone in front of the net and neatly redirected the puck for his 26th goal of the season.

James Reimer made 21 saves for the Panthers, who are on an 0-2-2 slide and have dropped the first two games in their five-game road swing.

Nurse and Leon Draisaitl each had two-point games for Edmonton.

