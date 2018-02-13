Trocheck's hat trick lifts Panthers past Oilers

Vincent Trocheck scored two power-play goals in the third period, then completed the hat trick with an empty-netter as the visiting Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-5 on Monday night at Rogers Place.

Florida goalie James Reimer buoyed his team’s shaky playoff hopes by making 27 saves in his return to action after missing six games due to a groin injury.

The Oilers, on a night when they honored the 1984-85 team that was voted the greatest in league history on the NHL’s website, received a major blow to their playoff chances.

What started out a sleepy Monday affair between two non-conference clubs became a wild and crazy clash because the defensive play and goaltending provided memories of mid-1980s hockey.

For the Panthers, Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, his second on a third-period penalty shot that ended up being the game-winner, while Aaron Ekblad and Denis Malgin added singles. Ekblad, Malgin, Jonathan Huberdeau, Michael Matheson and Keith Yandle also had two-point nights for the visitors.

For the Oilers, Patrick Maroon and Connor McDavid collected one goal and one assist apiece, while Leon Draisaitl, also on a penalty shot, Anton Slepyshev and Drake Caggiula scored.

Not only did the Oilers surrender the first goal in a game for the 33rd time in 55 outings, but they were torched for three more power-play goals against. Edmonton has allowed 38 man-advantage markers in its 28 home games.

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Oilers, who are now on a four-game losing skid.

The score was 3-3 before Trocheck put the visitors on top 18 seconds into the third period. His second power-play goal of the night, at 6:05 of the third, doubled the lead, but Slepyshev replied for Edmonton 48 seconds later.

Dadonov’s penalty shot put Florida up 6-4 at 10:46, but McDavid’s goal at 14:58 kept the Oilers close.

Trocheck’s empty-netter with exactly a minute left sealed the Panthers’ victory.

--Field Level Media