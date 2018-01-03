Kings' power play overpowers Oilers

In a battle of the NHL’s worst road power play against its worst home penalty kill, the power play won.

Scoring three man-advantage markers in a 2:58 span early in the third period, the Los Angeles Kings turned a close game into a rout and blanked the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The teams played 40 minutes of tight hockey. Only a rare Andy Andreoff goal, his second of the season, at 14:21 of the second period separated the teams.

Then Patrick Maroon delivered a hit to the head of defenseman Drew Doughty at 19:55 of the second period, earning a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Los Angeles (24-11-5) took full advantage when the final 20 minutes started.

Trevor Lewis beat goalie Cam Talbot at 1:36, his ninth goal of the season, with Tyler Toffoli and Marian Gaborik assisting.

Dustin Brown made it 3-0 with a rebound tally at 3:59, scoring on a backhander for his 14th goal. Adrian Kempe scored 35 seconds later, collecting the rebound of a side shot by Gaborik and bagging his 12th tally of the season.

Prior to that outburst, the Kings scored just three power-play goals in their previous 14 games.

“We played solid,” Brown said. “Our power play has not been great, but it’s not about the percentage, it’s about getting key goals at key times.”

Brown tacked on his second goal of the night at 18:28 with a wrister from the right circle, enabling him to surpass his goal total from last season. Kopitar skated through three Edmonton defenders and zipped a cross-ice pass to Brown, setting up the final tally.

The Oilers (17-20-3) took their fourth consecutive loss, including their second consecutive 5-0 setback, and they remain eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Quick (19-11-2) stopped all 32 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season. Talbot (14-12-2) made 28 saves.

--Field Level Media