Klefbom, Oilers turn back Kings

Oscar Klefbom had a goal and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Klefbom scored Edmonton’s second power-play goal of the game off a point shot to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead with 2:20 left.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson also scored, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists and Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for Edmonton.

Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, Anze Kopitar had two assists to give him seven points in the past three games, and Jonathan Quick made 31 saves in his first game back after missing a month following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

The Kings were trying to win three in a row for the first time this season.

Both teams scored twice in the first period.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead at 1:21 after Drake Caggiula drove to the net and Quick made a save. Puljujarvi trailed the play and poked the puck across the goal line before it could be secured.

Edmonton went on its first power play at 9:26 of the first period when defenseman Drew Doughty was called for hooking Connor McDavid.

The Oilers capitalized when Klefbom took a shot from the point and Quick pushed the save to his right. Chiasson stopped the puck with his skate, then backhanded it high in the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Brown scored his fifth goal in the past three games on a one-timer from just above the right circle to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 13:49.

The Kings tied it 2-2 with 31 seconds left in the opening period on their first power-play goal on the road this season.

Los Angeles had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:17 after Zack Kassian and Jujhar Khaira each drew roughing penalties on Doughty 43 seconds apart. The Kings scored 17 seconds into the two-man advantage after Kopitar sent a cross-ice pass to Carter, who scored on a one-timer from the top of the left circle to end an 11-game goal-less streak.

—Field Level Media