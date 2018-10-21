Saros blanks Oilers again as Predators win 3-0

EditorsNote: Tweaks lede, 5th and last grafs

Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots — 18 in the third period — to record his second shutout in as many outings against the Edmonton Oilers as the visiting Nashville Predators claimed a 3-0 win on Saturday night.

P.K. Subban and Viktor Arvidsson netted second-period goals 88 seconds apart, and Roman Josi added an empty-netter with 53 seconds remaining in the game for the Predators, who are riding a five-game winning streak and have now won 13 consecutive games against the Oilers — a streak that dates to the first meeting of the 2014-15 season. Nashville has won seven straight games in Edmonton.

Saros, who recorded a 46-save shutout last season in his only other career clash with the Oilers, showed he’s capable of taking over the net duties for Nashville, which will be without No. 1 goalie Pekka Rinne for at least a week due to injury.

Rinne, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top netminder last season, was placed on injured reserve after leaving Friday night’s game in Calgary. Nashville summoned Miroslav Svoboda from the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators to serve as backup for the game.

After a scoreless first period, Subban put Nashville on the board with an unassisted shorthanded marker at 13:14 of the second period. The defenseman elected to shoot while on the two-on-one rush and buried the puck from his off-wing for the first short-handed goal of his career.

Arvidsson doubled Nashville’s lead at the 14:42 mark of the period. He completed a nifty give-and-go with Nick Bonino to give him space on his off-wing and ripped a far-side shot just inside the post. Arvidsson has scored seven goals in nine career games against Edmonton.

Mattias Ekholm collected two assists in the win.

Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Edmonton, which saw a three-game winning streak snapped. Oilers star center Connor McDavid was held without a point for the first game this season.

—Field Level Media