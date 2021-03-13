Connor McDavid, Oilers maintain mastery of Senators

Connor McDavid collected one goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 6-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Oilers completed a sweep of the teams’ three-game series and improved to 7-0-0 against the Senators this season.

Edmonton’s franchise record for longest winning streak against one team in a single season is eight, set against the Winnipeg Jets in 1983-84.

Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Tyler Ennis all collected a goal and an assist while goalie Mike Smith made 23 saves to backstop the Oilers to a fourth consecutive victory overall.

McDavid’s three-point game gave him 50 points on the season in his 29th game. In the past 25 years, the only players to get to 50 points quicker were Mario Lemieux (twice), Jaromir Jagr (twice), Sidney Crosby, Peter Forsberg and Ron Francis.

McDavid, who leads the NHL points race, needed just 10 seconds to open the scoring, albeit with a goal Senators netminder Joey Daccord should never surrender. McDavid was in the corner when he sent the puck toward the net, and the sharp-angled shot somehow squeaked over the line. He has 16 points in seven games vs. Ottawa this season.

Having lost the previous meeting by a 7-1 count, the Senators attempted to put up a better fight, and they did that, at least up until the midway point. Thomas Chabot tied the game at 3:06 of the first period when his pass attempt banked into the net off Barrie’s skate.

Even after Barrie put the Oilers ahead a second time with 6:15 left in the opening period, a goal created by McDavid when he intercepted a poor clearing attempt, Brady Tkachuk tied the game at 9:19 of the second period when redirected Tim Stutzle’s pass for a power-play tally.

However, the Oilers dominated the rest of the way. Darnell Nurse put the hosts ahead for good when he found the mark with a long wrist shot at 13:55 of the middle frame for his eighth tally of the season and fifth against the Senators. Draisaitl doubled the lead with 70 seconds remaining in the period to give him 17 points this season against the Senators.

Ennis scored 5:05 into the third period, and Gaetan Haas rounded out the scoring by tallying with 4:12 remaining.

Daccord finished with 31 stops for the Senators, who were without forward Artem Anisimov due to an upper-body injury.

--Field Level Media