Senators down Oilers, end five-game skid

Tyler Ennis scored once in a three-point game while Connor Brown and Vladislav Namestnikov both collected one goal and one assist as the visiting Ottawa Senators claimed a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Dec 4, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators defensemen Mark Borowiecki (74) and Edmonton Oilers forward Markus Granlund (60) look for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa snapped a five-game losing streak while winning for the sixth straight visit to Edmonton. The Oilers took their third defeat in four games.

Senators goaltender Craig Anderson made 25 saves in his return after missing four games due to injury.

The Oilers stormed out quickly and took a lead when Jujhar Khaira scored on his team’s 10th shot at 14:09 of the first period. Khaira drove to the net during the odd-man rush and perfectly redirected a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

However, the Senators responded with three straight goals in the second period, starting with a pair of tallies 12 seconds apart.

Artem Anisimov tucked home a short-side, power-play shot from the doorstep to tie the clash at the 5:15 mark. Right after, Brown put the Senators ahead when he ripped a five-hole shot as he zipped down the wing.

Then, Ennis put Ottawa ahead 3-1 with another goal off the rush. Brown led a two-on-one and sent a pass that Ennis immediately redirected into the cage at 11:42 of the second period for the eventual game-winner.

Oscar Klefbom gave the Oilers some life with a power-play goal, a point-shot blast that found the mark with 2:23 left in the second period and made it a 3-2 game.

Anthony Duclair restored Ottawa’s two-goal edge 90 seconds into the third period. Ennis missed the net with his shot, but Duclair picked up the loose puck and banked a shot off Oilers goalie Mike Smith and into the cage.

Namestnikov rounded out the scoring with a tally just past the midway point of the final frame.

Mikko Koskinen started in net for Edmonton but was pulled after surrendering three goals on 12 shots. Smith saved 12 of 14 shots in his relief appearance for the Oilers.

—Field Level Media