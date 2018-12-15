McDavid scores twice as Oilers cruise past Flyers

Connor McDavid scored twice and had an assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Friday night.

Alex Chiasson and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 9-2-2 under new coach Ken Hitchcock, including 6-0-0 at home. Leon Draisaitl added three assists and goaltender Mikko Koskinen remained unbeaten in seven decisions this season at Rogers Place by stopping 31 of 32 shots.

Jakub Voracek scored and Anthony Stolarz made 18 saves for the Flyers, who have lost three straight and are 3-7-3 in their past 13 games. Stolarz has allowed 14 goals over his past three appearances.

McDavid, who extended his point streak to eight games, during which he has 15 points (six goals, nine assists), assisted on the first goal, scored the second and got an insurance goal in the final minute.

The Oilers opened the scoring at 12:37 of the first after a Philadelphia turnover deep in its own zone. McDavid controlled the puck behind the net before passing to Draisaitl along the left boards. Two defensemen charged at Draisaitl, leaving Chiasson alone in the slot and he took a pass and beat Stolarz with a wrist shot.

McDavid made it 2-0 at 12:37 of the second, taking a rebound of a Draisaitl shot behind the goal line and banking the puck off the goalie’s back.

Just 1:31 later, Larsson increased the lead to 3-0, taking a pass from Ryan Spooner and wristing a shot past Stolarz from the right faceoff circle.

Koskinen’s shutout bid ended at 10:03 of the third as Voracek scored on a slapper off of a feed from Claude Giroux following an Edmonton turnover in its own end.

McDavid capped the scoring at 19:24 of the third, his 19th of the season, off a pass from Draisaitl into an empty net.

The Oilers have outscored their opponents 18-6 in winning their six home games under Hitchcock.

