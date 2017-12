G Cam Talbot, who has been out six games with a lower-body injury, is now days away from a return. He expects to be in one of the next two games.

D Adam Larsson, who’s been out more than a week with an upper-body injury, is practicing with the team and expects to be back by the weekend.

G Laurent Brossoit made 19 saves in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to Nashville. He allowed the four goals on the Predators’ first 13 shots.