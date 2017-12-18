Preview: Sharks at Oilers

After earning three points over the first two contests of their three-game road trip, the San Jose Sharks attempt to extend their streak to six games Monday without their leading scorer as they visit the Edmonton Oilers. San Jose, which has gone 3-0-2 in its last five, lost Logan Couture to a head injury in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Vancouver.

The 28-year-old Couture, who tops the Sharks in goals (15) and points (26), is expected to miss Monday’s contest and possibly more with what may be a concussion. Defenseman Brent Burns tallied twice in the setback against the Canucks, marking his second two-goal performance in three games and fourth two-point effort in his last five contests. Edmonton is beginning a three-game stretch at home, where it has lost three in a row. The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 triumph at Minnesota on Saturday in which Cam Talbot returned from a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury and made 29 saves.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (San Jose), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (17-10-4): Joe Thornton had his four-game point streak halted Friday, keeping him one behind Doug Gilmour (1,414) for 18th place on the all-time list. The 38-year-old Thornton also is nine assists away from tying Mario Lemieux (1,033) for 11th in NHL history. After scoring at least 29 goals in each of the previous four seasons, captain Joe Pavelski has recorded only six in 31 games this campaign.

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-17-2): Edmonton hopes to get healthier on the blue line soon as Adam Larsson (upper body) and Andrej Sekera (knee) continue to get closer to returning to the lineup. “Larsson, yes,” coach Todd McLellan told the team’s website when asked if the defensemen would be back before Christmas. “Sekera is getting close. We’ll have to make that call as we progress, but Andrej won’t play (Monday).” Connor McDavid leads the team with 40 points and has not been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games this season.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks G Martin Jones is 0-0-2 in his last two starts, remaining one win shy of 100 for his career.

2. Edmonton and San Jose are among four teams tied for the league lead with six short-handed goals.

3. Burns has scored five goals in as many games after recording one in his first 26 contests this season.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Sharks 2