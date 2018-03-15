Hertl's heroics lift Sharks past Oilers in OT

EditorsNote: fixes “3-3” in third-to-last graf

Tomas Hertl’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the San Jose Sharks erased three deficits en route to a 4-3 win over the host Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Hertl created a turnover and teamed up with Logan Couture on a two-on-one rush for the difference-maker at 2:40 of overtime at Rogers Place. Couture collected one goal and two assists, and Sharks goalie Martin Jones made 25 saves.

Edmonton’s Drake Caggiula opened the scoring at 2:39 of the first period, but the credit belonged to Zack Kassian for his highlight-reel assist. While behind the net, with his back to everybody to fend off any would-be checkers, Kassian sent a slick backhand pass to Caggiula, who lifted a one-timer past Jones.

Hertl drew the Sharks even at 8:03 of the opening frame. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl was guilty of a horrible offensive zone giveaway, and Couture fed a cross-ice pass on the ensuing two-on-run rush that Hertl one-timed past Al Montoya.

Oscar Klefbom gave Edmonton its second lead at 7:44 of the second period. Klefbom, who will need shoulder surgery, fired a blast from the point that went just inside the far post.

However, Couture evened the score at 2 with a power-play marker at 10:01 of the frame when he wired a shot from the left faceoff dot. Couture’s 207th career goal moved him ahead of Owen Nolan into fourth place on San Jose’s all-time goals list.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied 86 seconds into the third period to give Edmonton a third lead. Nugent-Hopkins was parked in front of the net and deflected Klefbom’s shot.

Again the Sharks drew even, with Brenden Dillon’s second goal of the season tying the affair 3-3 at 9:05 of the third period. Dillon’s long point shot somehow made it through the screen and past Montoya.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid collected two assists to give him 86 points on the season, five back of league leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montoya stopped 36 shots.

