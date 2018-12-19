Blues score 3 in third, top Oilers

EditorsNote: fixes to “seven-game” in fourth graf

Patrick Maroon, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz scored third-period goals as the St. Louis Blues broke open a tie game and handed the host Edmonton Oilers a 4-1 loss Tuesday night.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves to record the win, his team’s third in four outings. Surprisingly, he faced only six shots in the third period as the Oilers could muster very little in terms of a comeback.

With the score tied 1-1 after 40 minutes, Maroon produced the eventual game-winner at the 2:19 mark of the final frame. Robert Thomas lost the handle as he drove to the net, but the puck ricocheted off a defender’s skate and into the feet of goalie Cam Talbot, which is when Maroon shoved it home. The Oilers challenged the call on the ice, but it was upheld after video review.

Tarasenko, the subject of trade rumors as the Blues flounder, added a power-play tally at 11:43 when he rifled a shot from the right faceoff dot to snap an seven-game goal and point drought.

Schwartz iced the affair with an empty-netter to give him a two-point night. Brayden Schenn collected three assists for the Blues, who have won eight on of their past 11 visits to Edmonton.

St. Louis forward David Perron opened the scoring at 8:12 of the first period with an excellent individual effort. Perron picked up the puck on his own side of the center line, raced down the right wing and ripped a wrist shot from just beyond the faceoff dot into the net off the far post for his 11th goal of the season.

Jesse Puljujarvi evened the score at 7:25 of the second period with his third goal of the season. Puljujarvi set up shop just inside the right circle and quickly unloaded when the pass came. With his assist on the goal, Edmonton rookie defenseman Caleb Jones collected his first NHL point.

Talbot stopped 26 shots for the Oilers, who have lost two straight games and saw a six-game home-ice winning streak snapped.

