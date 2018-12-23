Lightning make their points again, whip Oilers

Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson each scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their points streak with a 6-3 victory against the host Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and four assists and J.T. Miller also scored for the Lightning, who are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games, the longest points streak in the NHL this season. Tampa Bay wrapped up its four-game Western Canada trip by going 3-0-1.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost three straight after going 8-1-1 in their previous 10 games. They dropped to 9-5-1 under coach Ken Hitchcock.

Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves in suffering his first defeat in eight decisions at Rogers Place this season.

Connor McDavid assisted on all three Edmonton goals. The first was the 200th of his NHL career, making him the fifth player in league history to reach the milestone before his 22nd birthday. The others are Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Dale Hawerchuk and Ron Francis.

Stamkos scored at 17:09 of the first period to tie the score at 1-1 and got an insurance goal at 15:03 of the third, his 20th of the season.

Kucherov tied the score at 2-2 at 13:00 of the second period, stealing the puck from Edmonton’s Jesse Puljujarvi just inside the Lightning blue line and racing the length of the ice to beat Koskinen with a snap shot to the glove side.

The Lightning took the lead 1:32 later as Miller set up in front of the net and beat Koskinen after taking a pass from Erik Cernak.

Tampa Bay took a 3-2 lead into the third period and extended it when Johnson scored at 4:17 off assists from Brayden Point and Kucherov.

Johnson also scored at 18:35 of the third, again off assists from Point and Kucherov, to cap the scoring.

