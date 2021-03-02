Leafs blank Oilers for second consecutive game

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist and Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves for his sixth career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night.

Zach Hyman also scored for the NHL-leading Maple Leafs, who moved eight points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the North Division.

The Oilers were blanked for the second time in a row after taking a 4-0 defeat against Toronto on Saturday in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Place. The Maple Leafs’ Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots on Saturday as No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first period. Mike Smith came on in relief and stopped all 13 Toronto shots he faced.

Toronto improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Edmonton has dropped two in a row after winning eight of the previous nine.

Hyman gave the Maple Leafs the lead at 7:19 of the first, taking a pass from Rielly and slipping a backhander past Koskinen from close range.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 10:20 with an unassisted goal, carrying the puck over the blue line before putting a backhander from between the faceoff circles over the goalie’s left shoulder.

Rielly made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:07, taking a slap shot from the point that somehow trickled between Koskinen’s pads.

The Oilers went 0-for-4 on the power play while the Maple Leafs were 1-for-4.

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews missed his second consecutive game because of a wrist injury. Matthews, who leads the league with 18 goals, is considered day-to-day.

The game got chippy in the final minute, with Edmonton’s Josh Archibald and Toronto’s Travis Dermott getting into a fight and the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse and Maple Leafs’ Zach Bogosian receiving misconduct penalties.

