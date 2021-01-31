Oilers defeat Maple Leafs in OT, earn series split

Connor McDavid tipped in a pass 42 seconds into overtime for his second goal of the game and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jan 30, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a second period goal by forward Auston Matthews (34) against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The teams split a two-game set. Toronto won 4-3 on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs had won their four previous games and the Oilers had lost two in a row.

McDavid, who has seven goals on the season, also had his 10th assist in the game.

Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald added a goal each for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, including the pass to McDavid for the game-winner.

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares had two assists.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. He made a key save on Nylander early in overtime.

Slideshow ( 51 images )

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto. Andersen made his best stop of the game on Archibald with 10 seconds to play in the third period.

The Oilers led 2-1 after the first period.

Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis missed the net on a penalty shot at 3:38 of the first. The shot was awarded because Toronto defenseman Mikko Lehtonen put his hand on the puck that was on the goal line.

Kahun scored for Edmonton at 11:28 on his second attempt after his first was blocked following a pass from Draisaitl on the right wing.

Nylander tied the game at 17:46 from the low slot after Tavares won a battle for the puck and knocked it forward.

Archibald scored from the right side of the crease at 19:46 on McDavid’s pass from behind the goal.

It was 3-3 after two periods.

McDavid scored a power-play goal at 6:13 on a solo rush from the Edmonton zone, splitting the defense and flipping the puck past Andersen. Nylander was off for interference.

Matthews scored at 8:08 on a severe angle after working a give-and-go with Mitchell Marner.

Hyman tied it at 9:16 on a power play, tucking home the loose puck after Tavares redirected a shot from Lehtonen, who earned his first NHL point. Draisaitl was off for cross checking.

--Field Level Media