Pearson's 4 points carry Canucks past host Oilers

Tanner Pearson scored twice in a four-point game while Loui Eriksson scored his first goal of the season as the Vancouver Canucks collected a 5-2 road victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Nov 30, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) skates during warmup before a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves, while Bo Horvat netted three assists for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The clubs meet again Sunday night in the second half of a home-and-home series.

With the score tied 2-2, Pearson collected his second goal of the game at 13:47 of the second period for the game winner. Pearson was part of a rush up the ice and pushed home a rebound.

Then Eriksson made it a 4-2 game with his first goal of the season. Eriksson, the oft-maligned veteran, drove to the net and redirected a pass from Pearson to net his first goal since March 20 — a 22-game drought.

Josh Leivo rounded out the scoring with a tally 81 seconds into the third period.

The Canucks, playing the finale of a six-game road trip, had plenty of early jump and were rewarded with a 2-0 edge thanks to a pair of special-teams goals.

Tyler Graovac opened the scoring with a power-play goal, the team’s league-leading 28th man-advantage marker, 3:31 into the first period, a short-side shot from the left faceoff dot. The shot came back out of the net so fast it wasn’t noticed by anyone on the ice.

Pearson’s short-handed goal at the 13:32 mark of the first doubled the lead.

But the Oilers drew even. Connor McDavid scored 42 seconds later with his 19th goal of the season, wiring a shot just inside the post, and then set up Zack Kassian’s tally 5:05 into the second period. McDavid has collected 13 goals and 26 points in the last 13 games.

The victory came at a cost for Vancouver, as defenseman Alex Edler suffered an upper-body injury in the second period.

Mike Smith stopped 33 shots for the Oilers, who still lead the Pacific Division.

—Field Level Media