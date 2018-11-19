Knights ride big second period past Oilers

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in a three-point game and Reilly Smith netted one goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Sunday night.

Colin Miller also had a three-point game and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in a much-needed win for a Vegas team that went into the day’s action sitting 30th in the 31-team league.

It was a second blown-lead loss in as many nights for the Oilers, who have dropped six of seven games.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the affair to the delight of the home crowd when he deflected Matt Benning’s point shot to net his 99th career NHL goal.

After William Karlsson put the Golden Knights on the board at 12:57 of the first period with a nifty deflection of his own, Alex Chiasson again put the Oilers ahead with a power-play goal at 16:33 of the frame.

However, the Golden Knights took over the game with a three-goal second period.

Cody Eakin’s shorthanded tally at 2:21 of the middle frame made it 2-2, taking advantage of a neutral-zone turnover to create an odd-man rush and then ripping a shot in off the far post.

After Max Pacioretty put the Golden Knights ahead for good at 3:53 with a lucky tally — his crossing pass and the puck ricocheted off Benning’s skate and into the cage — Marchessault scored his first of the night on a power play 40 seconds later.

Marchessault’s second of the game came just 34 seconds into the third period, another deflection tally to give him 10 goals on the season.

The visitors kept pouring it on, and Smith added to the lead at 3:04 of the final period. Marchessault won a battle at the end boards, fed a pass to Smith in the slot and he sniped a top-corner shot to make it 6-2.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl cut the deficit to three with a goal 40 seconds later as part of a two-point night, but that’s as close as the Oilers could make it.

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in the Oilers net.

—Field Level Media