Theodore, Knights sink Oilers in OT

EditorsNote: 1st graf, add ‘the’ before ‘visiting’

Mar 9, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) looks for the puck as Las Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores a goal during the third period at Rogers Place. Golden Knights won the game 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime to lift the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Jonathan Marchessault forced a turnover in the offensive zone and alertly fed Theodore, who wired a shot from the high slot that beat Mikko Koskinen for his career-best 13th goal of the season and second in as many nights.

Theodore also netted the game-winning goal with 1:10 remaining in the third period of Vegas’ 5-3 victory at Calgary on Sunday.

Marchessault and Nicolas Roy each scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 22 saves for first-place Vegas. The Golden Knights (39-24-8, 86 points) have won 11 of their past 13 games to build a three-point lead over the second-place Oilers (37-24-9, 83 points) in the Pacific Division.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored, and Koskinen turned aside 45 shots for Edmonton, which has lost four of the past five meetings with Vegas.

The Oilers played without captain Connor McDavid, who sat out due to an illness. McDavid scored in Edmonton’s 4-1 win over Columbus on Saturday, and he has recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in eight contests since his return from a quad injury.

Vegas held a 15-3 edge in shots on goal after one period and a 30-14 advantage after two before Edmonton claimed a 2-1 lead at 6:46 of the third period. Broken coverage by the Golden Knights behind the net led to Nugent-Hopkins converting from in front for his 22nd goal of the season.

Vegas forged a tie just over five minutes later after a faceoff win in the offensive zone led to Marchessault cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net. The goal was his 22nd of the season.

Chiasson posted his 11th goal of the season and third in four games after deflecting defenseman Oscar Klefbom’s shot from the point to open the scoring at the nine-minute mark of the first period.

Roy forged a tie after he deflected defenseman Nate Schmidt’s shot from the point past Koskinen and into the net with 3:02 remaining in the first period. The goal was Roy’s fifth of the season and second in six games.

—Field Level Media