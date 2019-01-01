Lemieux leads Jets to win over Oilers

Brendan Lemieux scored two goals, including the game-winner with 5:58 to go, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots to pick up his 100th career victory as the visiting Winnipeg Jets earned a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Lemieux, who had gone 12 games without a goal, redirected a Joe Morrow shot from the left point into the far top corner for the winner. It was his third tally of the season.

Blake Wheeler and Brandon Tanev also scored goals for Winnipeg, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets, who won for the eighth time in their past nine road contests.

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which lost its sixth straight game. Connor McDavid finished with two assists, and Mikko Koskinen had 32 saves.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead 14:50 into the first period with his 14th goal of the season, firing a shot from the right circle that trickled through Hellebuyck’s pads.

Winnipeg rebounded to take a 2-1 lead early in the second period on goals just 83 seconds apart. Jacob Trouba took a slap shot from the right point, and Tanev tip it in traffic to beat Koskinen on his glove side. Then Lemieux whacked in a loose puck on the blue ice during a scrum in front of the goal at 6:02.

Draisaitl tied it on a power-play goal with a one-timer from the dot in the right circle at 18:03 of the middle period. Wheeler put the Jets back in front, 3-2, just 29 seconds later when he intercepted a puck in the middle of the left circle and fired a shot past Koskinen’s glove hand.

Draisaitl tied it 3-3 midway through the third period when he took a McDavid pass in the slot and then quickly spun around and fired a backhand shot inside the far post.

After Lemieux scored what proved to be the game-winner, the Oilers pulled Koskinen for an extra attacker with 1:51 remaining. Hellebuyck denied Draisaitl the hat trick and a game-tying goal with a glove save on a point-blank shot from the right side of goal.

—Field Level Media